Chakwera not focusing on second term

President Lazarus Chakwera says he is focusing on the current five-year term, and the issue of whether he will vie for a second term or not is yet to be decided.

Speaking on Tiuzeni Zoona Programme aired on Zodiak Television, Chakwera refused to confirm if he will contest for the presidency again in the 2025 presidential elections.

During the campaign for the fresh presidential elections, Vice President Saulos Chilima suggested that Chakwera will rule for one term and Chilima will take over after the elections.

Chilima who was also Vice President in the Peter Mutharika administration from 2014, is barred by the law from being a runningmate again in the next elections.

But Chakwera said the issue of whether he will stand again will be decided at an appropriate time in future but at the moment he focusing on the current term.

“My administration is just over a month old so we cannot be talking about succession at this time otherwise we will not be able to develop the country.

“Right now, we want to focus on building a strong foundation. The other issues will only distract us from building a new Malawi for all,” said Chakwera.

On his working relationship with Chilima, Chakwera said Chilima, despite being Minister of Public Sector Reforms, has an ongoing role as Vice President and the two will continue to work together during their term of office.

Chakwera and Chilima are leaders of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM respectively. The two parties are part of the nine-party Tonse Alliance which won the 2020 presidential elections.