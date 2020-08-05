Man arrested for possessing hippo teeth

Mangochi Police Station is keeping in custody Matola Ishmael, 41, for illegal possession of hippopotamus teeth.

Deputy Publicist for Mangochi Police Station Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said Ishmael was found with the hippo teeth on the evening of Sunday in the area of Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

Daudi added that Wildlife Crime Investigation Unit Officers were tipped by members of the public that the said suspect was offering for sale pieces of raw ivory.

“The officers in conjunction with Mangochi Police detectives rushed to the scene and arrested Ishmael after he was found with nine pieces (teeth) of hippopotamus,” she explained.

Ishmael will appear before court after investigations are completed. He hails from village Dimu Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

Meanwhile, the police have hailed members of the public for their support in the fight against wildlife crime in the district.