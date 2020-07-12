Devotion: Wisdom is very important

Proverbs 3:13-19 BBE “Happy is the man who makes discovery of wisdom, and he who gets knowledge. trading in it is better than trading in silver, and its profit greater than bright gold. She is of more value than jewels, and nothing for which you may have a desire is fair in comparison with her. Long life is in her right hand, and in her left are wealth and honour. Her ways are ways of delight, and all her goings are peace. She is a tree of life to all who take her in their hands, and happy is everyone who keeps her. The Lord by wisdom put in position the bases of the earth; by reason he put the heavens in their place.”

Wisdom is important in all things that we do(Proverbs 4:7). Our opening scripture says The Lord by wisdom put in position the bases of the earth; by reason he put the heavens in their place. That shows that wisdom gives us a means and urge of doing the right things at the right time. If you dont know what to do in a situation, then you lack wisdom for that particular situation. Sometimes you may know what to do but you are not doing it. You too lack wisdom. Wisdom makes you understand what others can’t see; if you lack wisdom, you do, say and choose wrong things.

In Matthews 25 Jesus says that wisdom is what made the brides take extra oil and foolishness is what made the others leave behind the extra oil. Matthew. 25:2-4 “Five of them were foolish and five were wise. The foolish ones took their lamps but did not take any oil with them.The wise, however, took oil in jars along with their lamps.”

It wasn’t the devil per se that made them not take extra oil. Too many people have attributed some happenings to the devil that had nothing to do with him. For example some Christians had a car run out of fuel in the midst of the night when they were going for prayers. They attributed it to the devil. But it wasn’t the devil that drank their petrol. So it was their own lack of wisdom that they took inadequate fuel for the journey.

So it’s required that every Christian should be wise and wisdom is manifested in you taking the right action. Remember that if you know the right thing to do but you are not doing it, you lack wisdom in that particular area. So be careful and don’t attribute your lack of wisdom to the devil.

This wisdom is already in you. Activate it and learn to live in it.Christ in you is the Wisdom of God in you.

Prayer.

Dear father, I thank you for the wisdom that is working in me. Christ is my wisdom and I acknowlegde this wisdom and will walk in it all the days of my life. Through wisdom, I will always do the necessary actions in particular situations. I am like a wise bride, prepared in advance and always proactive in whatever I do. In Jesus name. Amen

J