Nankhumwa visits Viola, Ntopwa 1

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa today visited DPP members Jomo Osman and Gerald Viola who have been arrested by Police in the Southern Region.

Nankhumwa who is also Leader of Opposition visited Osman and Viola at Limbe and Chikwawa Police Stations respectively.

Jomo, the DPP Councillor for Bangwe, is at Limbe Police Station following his arrest on Friday on charges of conduct likely to cause breach of peace as well as common assault from two complainants.

At the time he was being arrested, Osman was on bail after he was also arrested last month for theft and malicious damage.

Viola who is also National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) deputy chief executive officer is at Chikwawa Police Station and has been arrested for using a government vehicle as collateral for a loan.

Recently, the DPP accused President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration of victimizing its members and arresting them on politically motivated charges.