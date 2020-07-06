Maduka appointed Celtic head coach

Former Flames Captain John Maduka has been promoted to the position of the head coach at Bloemfontein Celtic with immediate effect.

Maduka, who has been with Celtic throughout his playing career in South Africa, has replaced Lehlohonolo Seema who resigned from his position to join another Chippa United.

According to kickoff.com, Maduka will be deputised by Abraham Nteo who was coaching the youth side.

“John Maduka will remain a head coach, he has always been the coach in the club. Abram Nteo will serve as his assistant coach,” said Celtic’s CEO Khumbulani Konco.

His main task will be inspiring Siwelele into the top eight finish when football resumes in the rainbow nation.

Currently, Celtic are on position 9 with 28 points from 23 games.

He joins Kinnah Phiri and Patrick Mabedi in the line of Malawians who have once coached in the top flight League.

Phiri was instrumental in helping Free State Stars to gain promotion into the Premiership a decade ago.

However, Mabedi has had a mixed fortune in his quest for glory in the South African football.