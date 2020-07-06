Jane Ansah stopped from fleeing Malawi

Immigration officials at the Malawi-Zambia border in Mchinji have stopped Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah from leaving the country.

Ansah wanted to leave the country through the border and thereafter travel to the United Kingdom.

She arrived at the border in a Malawi Government vehicle, Toyota VX Land Cruiser registration number MG 236 AK, but officers told her they needed clearance before allowing her out.

Ansah was the MEC chairperson when the commission conducted the 2019 Tripartite Elections. Following the polls, Malawians took to the streets demanding her resignation, saying the polls were marred with irregularities.

Ansah, however, defied calls to resign even after the Constitutional nullified the results of the 2019 Presidential Elections.

On May 8, the Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision and Ansah later resigned. She is expected to retire this year as a Supreme Court Judge but is currently on leave pending retirement.