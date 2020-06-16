Bullets, Nomads not big clubs – Analyst

A football analyst says it’s fallacious to call Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers big clubs when they do not have their own stadiums to play matches from.

Kachinziri was reacting to President Peter Mutharika’s gesture to build two stadiums for the clubs who claim to have more followers in Malawi.

Speaking during Sports 365 on Times Radio, Kachinziri said it’s very surprising to see the two teams claiming that they are the biggest in Malawi yet they do not have a match venue and a place to call home.

“These two teams are just popular but they are not the biggest because if they were the biggest, they wouldn’t have been waiting for government to build them Stadiums. They have been existing for more than five decades but they have nothing, not even a match venue, how do you justify this? In Malawi, Silver Strikers is bigger than the two teams,” he said.

Mutharika unveiled the plaques of two stadia on Saturday which will be constructed in 104 weeks.

Besides the stadia, Mutharika also promised to donate two buses to the two teams.

During the public rally at Nyambadwe ground soon after launching the construction of the two stadiums, Mutharika said the two teams are the backbone of Malawi’s football hence the timely donations ahead of the 2020 season.