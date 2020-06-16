Minister lays foundation stone for telecentre in Thyolo

Minister of information Mark Botoman on Monday launched the construction of telecentre in the area of senior Chief Nchilamwela in Thyolo as one way of promoting access to information and internet in rural areas.

Speaking soon after the launch, Botomani said government wants to promote access to information among communities across the country and also help people to access markets through internet.

“Government is prioritising constituencies, all 193 constituencies for the construction of telecentres. In some other places we are doing what we call ‘connect to the schools’ projects. All these are aimed at taking technology to the rural areas to make sure we bring technology closer to the people,” said Botomani.

In her remarks, Emily Banda who is board member of MACRA said government in conjunction with MACRA is implementing such projects in all the constituencies of the country with intention to promote ICT activities thereby allowing people to be connected globally.

“Once the structure is completed, it will have computer laboratory which will offer opportunities to the youth as well as people of Thyolo central constituency to access ICT services to connect to the world. It will also offer services such as photocopying, binding and laminating,” said Banda.

In his reaction, Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri who is also Member of Parliament for the area expressed excitement with the development in saying that it will help to create job opportunities among youth around the area

“This will reduce economic migration of people from rural areas to the city to look for jobs, access to information and internet. As a member of parliament for Thyolo constituency, I am so grateful to the president for his leadership style of developing rural areas,” said Phiri.

The project which is under connect the constituencies project is expected to cost over K58 Million for Thyolo central constituency and the building will also contain two rooms for radio station.