UTM deputy secretary general joins DPP

Deputy Secretary General of the opposition UTM has joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The politician identified as Levy Luwemba officially left the party at a rally the United Democratic Front (UDF) and DPP alliance held at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the rally, Luwemba said he has left UTM because the party’s President Saulos Chilima joined forces with the Malawi Congress Party.

In a resignation letter dated May 23, Luwemba said the UTM has turned its back on its own agenda by forming an alliance with the MCP. He also expressed concern that the party’s dream of forming a government has come to a halt.

According to Luwemba, the terms of the MCP-UTM alliance or the Tonse Alliance have not been made available to the public or executive members of the UTM.

“To me, personally, the UTM which will not appear on the ballot (in the 2020 presidential elections) has been captured by the MCP,” LUWEMBA SAID.

He added that there is no guarantee that, if the MCP-UTM alliance wins the elections, the MCP will be able to hold its end of the bargain or tolerate dissent in its own government.

“I have therefore made the painful decision to resign as Deputy Secretary General and ordinary member of the UTM with immediate effect,” said

He then announced his decision to join the DPP-UDF alliance and support President Peter Mutharika saying the Malawi leader has shown the highest degree of consistency, honesty and patience.