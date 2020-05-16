Bushiri resurrects Malawian musician Mkandawire

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering has resurrected George Mkandawire, one of Malawi’s highly celebrated gospel artists.

The singer went silent in 2009, a development that gave the audience a reason to believe that he had quit music, only for him to reappear years later.

Mkandawire signed for Major 1 Records which is owned by the Prophet, a year ago. The signing made a historic return of the Nkhampenjanga star to the studio.

It was further revealed that George was going to release a 10 track album in June, 2019, a month after signing the deal. On the contrary, the local audience is yet to listen to the promised music collection.

Signing for Major 1 Records makes him one of a few Malawian musicians affiliated to the brand. Others include award winning gospel hip hop star Gwamba and Onesimus.

Besides Bushiri, a local musician Patience Namadingo also promised to bring the Ulendo hitmaker to Malawians attention through his reggae mashups.