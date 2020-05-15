Airtel to host live Facebook party

One of the country’s leading telecommunications company, Airtel Malawi, has announced an upcoming live party which will be hosted on its official ‘Airtel Malawi Facebook page on Friday 15 May from 8pm to 9pm.

The motive is as the result of a decline in social activities in the country due to COVID-19 restrictions on social interactions that are currently in place.

The live party will feature radio DJ and media personality Joy Nathu as the host and pioneer VJ, VJ Ice.

Airtel Managing Director, Charles Kamoto, said the company will also launch the newly revamped ‘My Airtel Mobile App’ and the ‘Katswiri’ Community Champion initiative which are part of the company’s various projects aimed at keeping customers connected through digital transactions in the awake of the COVID-19 pandemic effects.

“We realize that during the period of social distancing, our customers are currently looking for sources of entertaining and ways to remain connected to their friends and family. And so the Airtel Live Party this Friday will be a great opportunity to engage and entertain our customers through the revered art of music while informing our customers about these two new digital campaigns,” said Kamoto.

The Airtel Live Party will be a first of its kind event whereby lucky viewers of the party will stand a chance to win 2GB data bundles if they share the live event to more than 10 people by creating a watch party on their respective Facebook pages.