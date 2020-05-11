Chakwera promises to complete unfinished projects in North Malawi

Presidential candidate for the Tonse Alliance Lazarus Chakwera says his government will finish projects which the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has failed to complete in the North.

Chakwera who is also president of Malawi Congress Party made the remarks at Mzuzu Upper Stadium where the Tonse Alliance organized a campaign rally ahead of the July 2 Fresh Presidential Elections.

The Tonse Alliance presidential candidate said his government will complete all projects which the DPP government has abandoned in the Northern Region.

Chakwera mentioned the construction of a new airport in Mzuzu, Mombera University, Mzuzu Youth Centre and the Livingstonia-Njakwa Road.

He added that his government will also construct a referral hospital and a government complex in Mzuzu as well as new roads in the Northern Region.

“If we do not do this, people will continue to think that the Northern Region is not important,” he said.

He further said that the MCP government will create one million jobs for the youth by the end of 2021 and will provide business opportunities for people in all areas.

“By the end of 2021, we would have provided business loans to at least one million women,” said Chakwera

He also promised universal fertilizer subsidy and pledged that under the MCP government, the tax free band will be moved to K100,000 to boost people’s income

Speaking earlier, MCP Deputy Secretary General Catherine Gotani Hara condemned regionalism in Malawi, saying the DPP government has been sidelining the Northern Region.

She noted that several projects have not been completed in the North and that President Peter Mutharika has not visited the Northern Region since last year.

Former President of Malawi Joyce Banda, Freedom Party leader Khumbo Kachali and Frank Mwenefumbo of Aford were among Tonse Alliance leaders who attended the rally.

Malawians will vote in the presidential elections on 2 July, 2020 after the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday upheld the nullification of the 2019 elections.