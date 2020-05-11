Devotion: Don’t tolerate fear

Deuteronomy 31:6 (WEB) “Be strong and courageous. Don’t be afraid or scared of them; for Yahweh your God himself is who goes with you. He will not fail you nor forsake you.”

Fear is the opposite of faith. Actually fear is having faith that some evil thing is going to happen unto you. Through fear you attract the negatives to happen on your life (Job3:25). There are 365 places in the Bible talking about “Fear not or do not be afraid.” Translating into one “fear not” per day. There is therefore no need for fear. You need to overcome fear everyday and in every situation. How can we overcome fear? Four of several ways are explored.

The first one is to Choose to listen, watch and read the right material. Faith comes by hearing the Word (Romans 10:17). Fear also comes by hearing the negative report of the enemy (Jeremiah 36:16). Choose to dwell much in the Word and positive news which is in line with the Word.

The second one is to Know Your God. God has a good plan to give you good end and not to harm you (Jeremiah 29:11). When you know Him you are strong in Him. Daniel11:32…“but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.”

The Lord is our light and our salvation to save us from any harm. When you have Jesus you have the savior in every situation. Psalm 27:1 “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?

The third is to Know yourself and who is in you. Every Child of God is of value to God. He values you so much and doesn’t want you to be destroyed. Matthew 10:29-31“ Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? And not one of them will fall to the ground apart from your Father. But even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not, therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows.”

Rom 8:37 …“in all these things, we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.”

Know also who is in you. 2 Timothy 1:7 “ For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.” 1 John 4:4 “Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”

The fourth is to Know your adversary. He has no power over you. Why should you fear him? Luke 10:18-19 “He said to them, “I saw Satan having fallen like lightning from heaven. Behold, I give you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy. Nothing will in any way hurt you.”

CONFESSION

I know my God and I know who I am. My enemy is below me because I was given power and authority over the enemy. I will never fear anything. Greater is He who is in me than the one in the world. I am more than a conqueror in Christ Jesus Name. Amen

To be born again, prayer and counselling +265888326247. Like Fb Pages: “Pastor Daniel Walusa”