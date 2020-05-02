Decomposed body found floating in South Rukuru River

A decomposed body was on Friday found floating in South Rukuru River in Rumphi.

Rumphi Police Station’s spokesperson Sergeant Tupoliwe Kabwilo said the body of a woman who is yet to be identified was found by other women who were fetching firewood near the river bank.

They informed the village headman of the area and the matter was reported the matter to police

Police together with medical officers from Rumphi district hospital visited the scene of incident and it was confirmed that death was due to suffocation.

The body was in the same area since the dead body was in a decomposed state.

By Kondwani Sichali