15 arrested for damaging property over blood sucking myths

Police in Nkhatabay have arrested 15 people for damaging and stealing property worth K23 million over false claims about blood suckers.

According to Nkhatabay Police spokesperson Kondwani James, the crimes were committed on April 1, 2020 and the suspects were arrested earlier this week.

The suspects damaged and stole property worth K23 million at a restaurant and hair salon at Chintheche Trading Centre in Nkhatabay.

They committed the crimes after claiming that some blood suckers were being harbored at the restaurant.

Following a complaint, police instituted investigations leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The 15 suspects have since been charged with four counts: breaking into a building with intent to commit a felony therein, malicious damage, theft and inciting violence.

Some of the suspects already appeared in court and were granted bail while others will appear in court on Monday May 4, 2020.

Police in the district have since advised all people to avoid taking laws into their hands and to follow proper channels of sorting out issues.

The suspects include Alick Opalako aged 36, Yonam Phiri aged 30, Joseph Kondowe aged 57 and they are all from Traditional Authority Malanda in Nkhatabay district.