Coronavirus: Health workers across Malawi protest over lack PPE, low risk allowance

Health workers across the country the country have downed tools as they are demanding government to provide them with personal protective equipment (PPE) and to increase their risk allowance.

Nurses and other health workers at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH), Zomba Central Hospital, Balaka District Hospital, Dedza Hospital, Dowa Hospital, Mangochi Hospital and in health facilities across Mzuzu have joined their colleagues at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre in staying away from work.

The health workers have vowed that they will only return to work after government meet their demands.

According to the health workers, who are the frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19, they have no personal protective equipment to prevent them from Covid-19 and the risk allowance of K1,800 (about US$2.5) is not enough.

They are also concerned that patients entering hospitals are not screened at the gates.

In many hospitals, patients are being sent back as wards are closed due to the nationwide strike.

Patients have since urged the government to resolve the matter as soon as possible saying their lives are at risk.

Malawi has recorded 17 cases of coronavirus – two people have died, three have recorded and 12 are still active.

Across the world, over 2.4 million cases have been recorded and more than 165,000 deaths have been registered. Thousands of health workers have also been infected with the coronavirus in countries across the globe.