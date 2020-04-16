Court snubs MEC

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Lilongwe has rejected Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) request to extend the period for holding the fresh presidential elections.

The commission wanted electoral activities suspended due to the lockdown instituted by government over the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Anaclet Chipeta in his ruling said the issues which MEC include in its application were already in the affidavits which MEC filed to the court in an appeal case.

Chipeta then dismissed the application and ordered MEC to pay costs.

The ruling comes a day after Ansah said the commission will not carry out any electoral activities during the 21-day lockdown.

She also said the commission has suspended the ongoing voter registration but noted that the decision was subject to the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that has been delivered today.

The Constitutional Court dated 3rd February 2020 ordered that a fresh presidential election be held within 150 days from the date of the judgment. This followed the nullification of the 2019 elections over irregularities.