HRDC to challenge Covid-19 lockdown in court

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it will launch a legal challenge against the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe today, HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence said government is supposed to come up with health and safety measures to ensure that the pandemic is not spreading to a lot people in the country instead of pushing for lockdown as a solution to end the spread of the the coronavirus.

He added that government through President Peter Mutharika should as well ensure that Malawians are being provided with food if they continue on proposing the issue of lockdown since only few people can manage to provide food to their families.

“Our message is simple, we are not accepting this issue of lockdown unless government comes up with proper measures to protect the lives of Malawians. All we are saying is different stakeholders such as religious leaders, civil Society Organizations (CSOs) should come together digest this issue and come up with proper solution,

“Government should allow health experts to intervene on this issue, otherwise we will be accusing the government of risking the lives of people,” said Trapence.

He then warned the government to expect demonstrations as people will be expressing their disappointment on the issue.

On the issue of suspending the Electoral activities by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) due to the lockdown, Trapence said what they know is that the current MEC is not supposed to manage the 2020 presidential elections.