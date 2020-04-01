Malawian activist Mtambo joins politics

Activist Timothy Mtambo has left the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and has formed a political movement called the Citizen’s for Transformation (CFT).

During a press briefing in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Mtambo announced his resignation from civil society organization activism and advocacy to focus his energy on the CFT.

Mtambo also endorsed the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM alliance saying he has faith in the leadership of MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima.

He said the CFTC is not a political party but a political movement for citizens of this country which seeks to take power back to the people.

“The CFT is a revolutionary movement borne out of my love for Malawi and the need to see Malawi’s total transformation through the people themselves. The uniqueness is that it seeks transformation by the people, of the people and for the people,” said Mtambo.

During the press briefing, Mtambo said he will now start campaigning against the Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) government.

He also called on Malawians not to vote for President Peter Mutharika in the 2020 elections saying he has failed to lead the country.

“Fellow Malawians, time has come to step forward to demand for change. Our country will not move forward if we think this fight is for few people. Each Malawian has to rise up so that violation of human rights should stop, stealing our money has to stop. No one can stop us if we demand together, this is possible, if we can stand together,” he explained.

Over the past year, Mtambo has been leading massive demonstrations, as Chairperson of HRDC, aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for mismanaging May 21 elections.

He was also leader of the Centre for Human Rights Rehabilitation (CHRR).