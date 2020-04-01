MACRA urges against fake news on Covid-19

The Director of Malawi Communications Regulation Authority (MACRA), Godfrey Itaye has urged the broadcasters to refrain from reporting fake news, saying they should instead be vigilant and patriotic when reporting news items on coronavirus pandemic.

Itaye said this recently when they MACRA various media houses in the country to discuss how they can broadcast issues of Coronavirus.

“Broadcasting is categorized as an essential service in this country during the state of disaster, it is therefore imperative that each media house remains open during this period and that you air messages that are accurate and in line with the official messages from health experts and government on COVID-19,” said Itaye.

Currently, Malawi has not registered any case of Coronavirus which is claimed to be the pandemic by the World Health Organization.