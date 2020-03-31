I am not in heaven – Mboro

Prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng has described as fake news the story that he is in heaven and demanding $100 thousand to fight the coronavirus demon in hell.

Mboro who revealed to our reporter the name of the prophet spreading the fake news urged the prophet behind the story to focus on saving people to Christ than cooking up fake propaganda against other pastors.

“It is the same prophet who instructed his PR machinery that I had visited heaven and taken a selfie with God. All these stories are fake news. My advice to that person is to channel his resources to fighting coronavirus like I am doing. Blowing out someone else’s candle doesn’t make yours shine any brighter. Let him save people to God than fighting fellow prophets” said the Incredible Happenings Ministry church leader.

Mboro, widely known in South Africa as a philanthropist just as he is known for his charismatic service, revealed that he has been interceding on behalf of South Africans and the people of the world against the coronavirus.

“My current attention is on praying to God to intervene against the coronavirus. I am interceding on behalf of my people here in South Africa and everyone across the world. Only God can save us now” said Mboro who has been donating hand-sanisters and soap to vulnerable communities.

Coronavirus, as Codvid 19 is widely known, is a novel virus currently shaking the world’s economy with other experts warning of a looming great depression.

Countries have gone on complete lockdown and imposed curfews to curtail the spread of the Codiv-19, the official medical term for the coronavirus.

Malawi is expected to close its boarders and ground international flights and routes this Wednesday. The country has further declared a State of Disaster over the danger posed by the coronavirus.

“The aim is to prevent coronavirus from being transmitted into Malawi and also to prepare the country to handle any case should a coronavirus case be diagnosed,” President Mutharika had when he made the declaration on the 20th of March. Government has also set aside a K15 billion emergency fund to deal with the crisis.

Malawi was the first in sub-Saharan Africa to issue the directive which resulted in the banning of public gatherings and ordered closure of schools as part of drastic measures to cut social gatherings.

The virus, with close to 800 thousand confirmed cases globally, has killed about 40 thousand people within 3 months. The US is leading with about 165 thousand cases and 3,170 total deaths.

It is followed by Italy and Spain with about 102 thousand and 88 thousand confirmed cases respectively. The virus has killed 11,591 people in Italy and 7,716 in Spain.

China, the Covid-19 epicenter, has 82,240 confirmed cases and has lost 3,309 people to the virus.

In Africa, the virus has become a battleground for prophets and pastors. T.B. Joshua had claimed that the virus would be washed away by 27th of March.

Malawi’s self-proclaimed God, Lord claims to have forewarned in July last year that coronavirus would lead to a global economic crisis and result in companies shutting down with no country having the ability to assist each other.

Prophet Bushiri had claimed in a televised service before South Africa went on 21 day lockdown that he could protect his followers against the Coronavirus as he had successfully defeated the demon that causes it.

The Malawian born prophet had “rebuked the demon of Corronavirus” while commanding the “demon to come out” wherever it was hiding.

But in dramatic turn of events, both Bushiri and T.B. Joshua have closed their churches waiting for the spread of the virus to stop. The prophets have resorted to live streaming of their services on both Facebook and YouTube.

How to Protect Yourself Against Coronavirus

Meanwhile, the WHO has warned against the spread of misinformation on coronavirus, urging people to follow an outline of the following preventive measures against the virus:

Wash your hands frequently

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

Maintain social distancing

Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Why? When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

Practice respiratory hygiene

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Why? Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.

Why? National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on the situation in your area. Calling in advance will allow your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This will also protect you and help prevent spread of viruses and other infections.