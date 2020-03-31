Minister impressed with system for screening travellers at border

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Dr. William Susuwele-Banda who is a member of the cabinet committee on coronavirus says the system put in place at Dedza Border to screen travellers is working flawlessly.

The minister was speaking on Monday when he toured the border post for Malawi and Mozambique in the company of his Principal Secretary, Justin Saidi.

Banda also expressed satisfaction with the state of preparedness and commitment by staff at Dedza Border Post in the prevention and management of coronavirus.

“I came here to appreciate operations at the border in response to what the government wants to be happening. I am very impressed to find that we have committed staff here and also that the system that they have put in place is working flawlessly in that they are able to screen everyone who comes through the border with no room for loopholes,” he said.

He added that at the border no one gets cleared by Immigration or MRA without a go ahead from healthy personnel and this forces everyone to go through healthy checks in addition to the border being well secured.

In response to plea for more staff and equipment from the Director of Health and Social Services for Dedza District Hospital, Dr. Regina Chimenya, the education minister who is a member of the Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus, disclosed that processes were already at an advance stage for recruitment of healthy personnel who will be deployed across the country.

Dr. Susuwele-Banda further said that the administration of President Peter Mutharika has made available resources to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs and Ministry of Health to make sure all interventions against coronavirus are adequately supported.

On schools, the minister said his ministry will continue monitoring the situation while at the same time planning for continued education through other means in case schools are unable to open anytime soon.