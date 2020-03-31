MCP, UTM youth accuse Mutharika of planning to rig elections

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM youth have claimed that President Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are plotting to rig the 2020 presidential elections.

The youth made that claim in a letter addressed to Mutharika and read at press briefing in Lilongwe today.

Reading the letter, MCP member Daud Sulemani said the strategies include registration of minors under the age of 18 in the districts of Mwanza, Mulanje, Thyolo and Phalombe.

According to Suleman, the minors are being registered as if they are aged 18 or more so that the they should be able to vote in the coming elections.

He added a network has been set up at State House to be used for altering figures from district tally centres in the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) results management system so that the results of the 2020 elections should be in Mutharika’s favour.

Daud further said that the Democratic Progressive has hired people from Israel to spy on opposition supporters and hack into MEC system.

“It is deplorable that a leadership would do all it can, including turning against its people in order to cling to power,” said Daud.

He then urged Mutharika to allow Malawian youth decide their destiny with a free mind, a free vote and a democratic state.

The at the briefing also read a letter addressed to MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah regarding the forthcoming presidential elections.