Blantyre Council bans street vending, weddings

The Blantyre City Council (BCC) has banned street vending, sporting activities and wedding ceremonies due to threat of the coronavirus.

The council announced the ban in a post on its Facebook page this morning.

“Blantyre City Council has with immediate effect banned street vending, wedding ceremonies, bridal showers, engagement ceremonies, night clubs, sporting activities and other social gatherings in the wake of Coronavirus threat,” the council posted.

The ban comes more than a week after President Peter Mutharika declared Malawi a state of national disaster over the coronavirus pandemic.

The country is yet to register a case but neighbours Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania have all recorded cases.

More than 720,000 cases and 33,000 deaths from the coronavirus have been recorded across the world.