Fake police officer arrested

Police in Neno have arrested a boy aged 18 for stealing a police uniform from a police officer and using the uniform to steal two cellphones.

The suspect has been identified as Brighton Gremu of Donda 2 Village, Traditional Authority Chekucheku in Neno.

According to a Neno Police report, the suspect stole the khaki uniform and a leather boot from sub-Inspector Titus Mpagaja of Neno Police.

On Thursday night, he wore the uniform and went to Chikonde CDSS where he took stole cellphones, one from each of the two watchmen who were on guard duties at the school.

Meanwhile, police have recovered the stolen items following Gremu’s arrested.