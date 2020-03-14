Government provides relief items to households in Likoma

The government through the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events on Thursday provided food items to 507 households from Likoma and Chizumulu islands affected by recent heavy rains.

According to the Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer in the Ministry, Fyawupi Mwafongo, the rains which fell from mid-February to the first week of March left houses, household property and foodstuffs damaged, a situation that prompted the ministry to dispatch relief items to the islands using ships.

“The situation required immediate attention. We promptly dispatched relief items but we faced some hiccups along the way as transportation to the islands is a challenge. But all in all, we have managed to provide the affected people with 507 bags of maize weighing 50kg each, 50 bags of beans weighing 50kg each, and 25 bags of salt weighing 20kg each,” said Mwafongo.

Mwafongo advised beneficiaries not to sell the relief items and also urged them to follow proper building guidelines as well as weather information for their safety.

“Heavy rains might continue falling in our areas, so let us take necessary precautionary measures and ensure that the vulnerable, that is, children, women and elderly are safe,” said Mwafongo.

In his remarks, the Chairperson for Likoma District Council, Trevor Guru thanked the government for the assistance.

Guru further said that the relief assistance has come in time as the affected people were in dire need, and therefore, the food items will alleviate challenges they were facing.