Man jailed 5 years for robbery

The Mponela First Grade Magistrate court has sentenced a 23-year-old man to five years in prison for robbery with violence.

Police have identified the suspect as Samson Kennedy.

Assistant Superintendent Gladys Jentala told the court that on 27 February this year, Kennedy together with two other suspects assaulted Kennedy Kapachika aged 29 at Makonyola Trading Centre. The three robbed the victim of K80,000.

Appearing before court, Kennedy pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery with violence which is contrary to Section 301 of the Penal Code.

Police prosecutor Jentala then asked the jam packed court to give the suspect a stiff punishment to deter others would be offenders.

In his judgment, the First Grade Magistrate Yohane Nkhata concurred with the state prosecutor and slapped Kennedy to 60 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Samson Kennedy aged 23, hails from Chimamba village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa district.