Eagles bite Scorpions in SR Draughts league

Ndirande Eagles have maintained their unbeaten record after beating Ndirande Scorpions in the Southern Region Draughts League.

The Ndirande derby which was played on Sunday ended with Eagles winning 21-17.

Draught association General Secretary Suzgo Nkhoma said it was a tough game since both sides had played six games without losing.

“It was a mouthwatering game to watch two Ndirande giants, but all ended well as Ndirande Eagles made the day,” said Nkhoma.

The result means Ndirande Scorpions are now third in the league while Ndirande Eagles remain unbeaten and are on top with 14 points from 7 games.

Bvumbwe DC are anchoring the table having failed to collect a single point from seven games.