Silver Strikers seal Babatunde deal

Silver Strikers have agreed a deal with Be Forward Wanderers to bring striker Babatunde Adepochu to Area 47.

Both parties have confirmed the development, with the Central Bankers delighted to have finally signed their number one target in the ongoing transfer window.

The team’s Board Chairman Dr. Victor Madhlopa said it was necessary to replace Khuda Muyaba who won the golden boot before leaving the club for Polokwane City.

“We are happy to have finally signed a top player in Babatunde Adepochu. It was necessary for us to make such a big name signing to replace Khuda Muyaba who was our top goal scorer last season before leaving for South Africa and we are looking forward to having him on board,” said Madhlopa.

Wanderers Chairperson Symon Sikwese said the two parties struck a deal after the Lali Lubani outfit was contented with the offer from their counterpart.

“We were looking for K7 million and they have just given us what we wanted and they can now go ahead to sign the player,” Sikwese was quoted in the local media.

The former Masters Security forward, who joined Wanderers in the 2019 season, scored 15 goals in the TNM Super League and he was on course to win the golden boot award but was outsmarted by Muyaba who netted 21 goals.

Adepochu was one of the highest paid players in the local football when he joined the Nomads after collecting K7 million in signing on fee before agreeing to a K500 000 monthly salary.

Meanwhile, Wanderers have replaced Babatunde with Peter Wadabwa who has re-joined the club a year after leaving for Mozambique.

According to the information sourced by Malawi24, the former Golden Arrows and Thanda Royal Zulu forward is expected to report for training this week ahead of the Charity Shield match.