Nankhumwa seeks God’s intervention ahead of fresh elections

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice president for Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has urged party followers to seek God’s help throughout the campaign period for fresh presidential elections scheduled for May 19.

He said this on 8 March 2020, at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre during the mega rally which the DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) organized.

Nankhumwa cited King Solomon from the Holy Book (Bible) as a person who sought God’s intervention all times though he possessed wealth.

“King Solomon had everything at his disposal such as wealth and wisdom but he still asked God to intervene in all of his life. Similarly, we as a party, let us emulate this gesture throughout the campaign period. Additionally, we should not keep grudges, forgive one another instead,” said Nankhumwa.

He further reaffirmed the party followers about the party’s readiness towards fresh elections.

“We are ready to give President Peter Mutharika fresh election mandate in the next elections because we want continuation of development such as tarmac roads and community technical colleges,” he continued.

Commenting on the development issue, UDF president, Atupele Muluzi, said the alliance of the two parties is a signal for continuation of development of the country.

Muluzi also said that their party (UDF) chose DPP because, both have in-common political values and ideologies in nature such as peace, stability, democracy as well as development.