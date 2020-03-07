Babatunde to seal Silver Strikers move

Be Forward Wanderers striker Babatunde Adepochu is on the verge of signing for Silver Strikers.

The Central Bankers have been chasing for Adepochu’s signature for the past two months as an ideal replacement for Khuda Muyaba who is now playing for Polokwane City in South Africa.

The first attempt to sign the Nigerian was rejected by Wanderers earlier this year but the Area 47 based side kept on pushing for the player.

And now after ushering in a new executive committee at Lali Lubani, the decision to sell Babatunde, who is the highest paid player at the club, was reached as one way of reducing the wage bill.

Nomads General Secretary Victor Maunde confirmed the upshot, saying the club will accept Babatunde’s wish to join the Bankers.

“They have been chasing after Babatunde’s signature for the past two months and as a club, we will not block the player from leaving. We are still discussing with them to fulfil our demands so that the player can complete his move.

“However, we will only release the player if our conditions have been met by them otherwise, he is still our player till the whole process is done,” he told the local media.

According to multiple reports, the striker has already agreed personal terms with the Bankers and he has signed a three-year contract with the club.

The Nigerian joined Wanderers from Masters Security in 2019 and scored 15 goals for the club.

He was given a signing fee of K7 million and a monthly salary of K500 000.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers are yet to comment on the issue.