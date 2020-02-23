Woman rapes teen, infects him with STI

Police in Mchinji have arrested a woman aged 20 for raping a 13-year-old boy and infecting him with a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

The woman identified as Catherine Lusitiko raped the boy on 18 February this year.

According to Mchinji Police spokesperson Kondwani Kandiado, the woman found the boy listening to music with a group of friends.

She then took him to a nearby bathroom where she ordered him to undress and had forceful sexual intercourse with him.

The woman, who is married, also threatened the boy not to reveal to anyone or else he will face unspecified action.

Mother to the victim later noticed that the boy had difficulties in walking and she asked the teenager about it.

The boy then revealed that Lusitiko sexually abused him.

He was then sent to Kamwendo police unit before being referred to Mchinji District Hospital where after diagnosis, he was found with a sexually transmitted infection.

During interrogation, the suspect had admitted that she had had sexual intercourse with the teenager but said it was out of influence of Satan.

She will appear before court soon to answer a charge of having sexual intercourse with a child.