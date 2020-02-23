I have been funding MCP, and DPP too – Simbi

Businessperson Simbi Phiri has revealed that he has been funding the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Phiri, who lives in South Africa, made the revelation in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

He said he has previously provided funding to individuals in various political parties who approached him for funding.

“When people approach me for funding I help them. I do not only assist (Lazarus) Chakwera (Malawi Congress Party president) but also DPP members who have been approaching me for assistance,” he said.

When asked about the motive of the funding, he said some politicians do not have resources but have the will to develop the country.

He added that through such assistance he has drilled a lot of boreholes across the country but he does not want anything in return.

Simbi owns Khato Civils, a company that was awarded a contract for the Salima-Lilongwe water project which seeks to pump water from Lake Malawi to the Capital City.

The project, challenged in court by activists over alleged corruption and state capture fears, died in the pipeline.

Simbi claimed that the project failed because the ruling DPP is jealous with the businessperson using the profits to sponsor the MCP.