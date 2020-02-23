“We can’t plant zithumwa on concrete”: Vendors shun new market

Traders in Ntcheu are shunning a new market saying the concrete floor at the market is not suitable for planting zithumwa.

The abandoned market is at Senzani in the district.

Vendors who believe in magic use zithumwa (magic charms) for various reasons including protecting themselves from evil, bringing luck and attracting customers.

Reacting to reports about the abandoned market, Malawians on social media have blamed district’s council for not consulting the vendors before constructing the market.

“This project did not seek the participation of the targeted beneficiaries. Such challenges could be avoided,” said one Facebook user.

Other commenters, however, noted that belief in magic is one of the reasons the country is not developing.