 Kaphale fired from MEC’s legal team

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has disclosed that Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale will no longer represent the Commission in the elections case.

MEC director of Legal affairs David Matumuka Banda has confirmed the development saying Kaphale will no longer serve as MEC lawyer.

According to Banda, private practice lawyer Tamanda Chokotho will continue representing the commission in the election case.

This comes after the Constitutional court ordered the Attorney General to stop representing any party in the elections case.

The ConCourt ordered Kaphale not to appear in court case that is related to election case and also ordered him not to represent MEC at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Malawi Electoral Commission and President Peter Mutharika are challenging the ruling made by the five judges of the Constitutional Court which nullified 21 May presidential election results.

