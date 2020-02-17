Energem Petroleum buys K5m naming rights for Bullets International Bonanza

Energem Petroleum Limited has bought naming rights for the upcoming Nyasa Big Bullets International Bonanza slated for this month end.

The tournament will now be called Energem International Bonanza.

The tourney, which will be held for the second time in two year, will kick off from 28th February to 1st March 2020 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre and will involve two foreign teams namely UD Songo of Mozambique and Chicken In from Zimbabwe while Malawi will be represented by the hosts Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the club’s offices in Blantyre on Monday afternoon, Chief Executive Officer Escort Chinula hailed Energem Petroleum Limited for the timely package, adding that his club wants to work with the corporate world.

“It’s a big event and we thought it wise to invite the corporate world. As a club, we are looking forward to this commercialization drive and one way of making sure that it’s really working, we decide to involve the corporate world.

“We are open to working with the corporate world to be part of our events because we know that they have opportunities which they can utilize by partnering us and this is why we approached Energem to be part of the upcoming big event and this will be very beneficial to the company, the team and to the fraternity of football in Malawi,” he said.

Energem Petroleum Managing Director Daniel Vosloo said his company, having sponsored the game of Golf, Rugby and Annual Sailing Marathon, found it very inviting at this stage to also join the football family.

“A lot of people that work for us and our customers watch football as their main sporting event in Malawi and I think we overlooked football as the best marketing platform for our company and how to make the game grow. After speaking to Bullets, we decided that it will be a great opportunity for us to buy the naming rights for the tournament.”

“We followed the tournament last year and we were very satisfied with how successful the event was, convincing us to be part of the tournament this year and we are very sure that it will be more successful than the previous one and to have six games in three days is actually a supporters dream and this will be a bonus for us to be part of the event,” he explained.

The club’s Chief Administrative Officer Albert Chigoga said apart from buying the naming rights, Energem Petroleum Limited will also provide a trophy to the tournament winner, buy medals for the four teams and buy bibs for the teams plus dressing the ball boys.

In the inaugural year, the tournament was won by the Mozambican’ side Ferroviario de Nampula, seconded by Chicken In from Zimbabwe while the hosts finished bottom of the standings.

