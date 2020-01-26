Mutharika calls for peace, unity

President Peter Mutharika has called for peace and unity in Malawi saying those who are destroying the country should leave the path of destruction.

The Malawi leader made the remarks on Sunday in Lilongwe upon arrival from the United Kingdom where he attended the UK-Africa summit.

He said all Malawians are God’s children and members of one family hence should unite to build this nation.

“In order to do well, there must be support from all Malawians, all political parties, the church, civil society, opposition; we must all unite to develop this nation,” said Mutharika.

He added that potential investors have shown willingness to invest in the country’s economy but are concerned over the political instability.

“I have assured them this situation is temporary. My request is for those for destroying the country to withdraw from the path of destruction. We need to learn to dialogue when we have issues, instead of resorting to destroying what we have in Malawi,” Mutharika said.

He then encouraged members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to remain united and always work together in strengthening party structures.

Mutharika further urged them to desist from politicking and dividing the party.

During the trip to UK, Mutharika held talks with Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) which expressed interest to invest in Malawi in various sectors that include commercial agriculture, infrastructure and energy.

He also met a Pharmaceutical company where they discussed the possibility of setting up a Pharmaceutical plant in Malawi which will facilitate manufacturing of quality, affordable and up to date medicines which in-turn, will improve the quantity as well as quality of life.

Advertisements

Advertisements