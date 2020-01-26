350 members dump MCP, join DPP

Three hundred and fifty people in Chikwawa have dumped the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and have joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The new DPP members were welcomed during a development rally which the vice president, Everton Chimulirenji, held at Nsenjere primary school in the area of Paramount Chief Lundu, Chikwawa district.

Chimulirenji welcomed and appreciated the new members for their mindset change to join DPP saying the ruling party will remain in power forever.

“No sane person will defect from the ruling party to an opposition party, where he or she will have to work for a long time so that the party is elected into power. Here you are, you are in a winning team,” said Chimulirenji.

In his remarks, the Paramount Chief Lundu thanked the vice president for the visit and said that Shire Valley is one of the strongholds of DPP in regard to party’s developmental programs implemented in the area.

“Please I would like to ask you to tell the president to come and hold a series of rallies here in the Lower Shire so that he will see for himself how people love him,” said Lundu.

However, the joining of 350 MCP members to DPP, has come after over 500 DPP members joined MCP in the area recently.

