Post Bus operations suspended indefinitely

The Malawi Post Corporation (MPC) has extended the suspension of its bus operations.

The company initially withdrew the buses from the roads on Monday with aim of resuming operations yesterday.

In a statement on Thursday, the bus company said the extension has been made in a bid to deploy the safest Bus service.

“The decision to extend the suspension has been made to allow us implement all the recommendations made by our safety assessors,” the company said in a statement on Facebook.

It added that the date of service resumption of the services will be announced in due course.

The company was forced to withdraw its buses after one of the buses overturned on Sunday night, leaving at least 15 people injured.

MPC was established as a Statutory Corporation in June 2000 under the Communications Act Number 41 of 1998.

Regulated by Malawi Regulatory Authority (MACRA), MPC is mandated to provide postal and financial services and any other services incidental to transmission of postal articles.

In 2019, MPC joined Malawi’s transport sector as part of extending its services to citizens of this country.

