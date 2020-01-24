Malawi drops three places on corruption index

Malawi has dropped from position 120 to 123 out of 180 countries on the 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) released by Transparency International on Thursday.

African Institute of Corporate Citizenship (AICC) which is affiliated to Transparency International Global Coalition, said the country is at stuck as there is no progress in the fight against corruption in the country.

The statement was made on Thursday during a press conference which AICC conducted at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

According to the 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), Malawi has got a score of 31 out of 100 from 32 in 2018.

Speaking with reporters, Integrity Platform National Coordinator under AICC Transparency International Chapter Jeff Kabondo said the findings show that there is a lot to be done in ending corruption.

He noted that Malawi has been performing baldly for over ten years as it is failing to reduce issues of corruption.

Kabondo added by pointing out ways that can help the country to end corruption which are controlling political finance, making sure that electoral integrity is enhanced and ensuring that checks and balances for government stakeholders are in place.

“Another contributing factor to end corruption in the country is to ensure that Private sector is playing a major role by making sure that there is transparency and accountability in government transactions because this has helped other countries to reduce and end corruption in their countries,” he explained.

Kabondo added that developmental projects have to be distributed to area, community and districts to ensure that the issue of nepotism is dealt with once and for all.

He then asked for Access to Information Act to be implemented in order to ensure that government information is easily accessed by the general public at large.

Malawi is amongst 180 countries which were assessed on issues of corruption by the Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

