Mutharika disappointed over favouritism in maize distribution

President Peter Mutharika has expressed concern over reports of favouritism in the distribution of food aid in the country.

Speaking in his New Year’s address, the Malawi leader said he has received reports that some leaders in the communities are abusing the government food distribution programme.

“They are discriminating against bonafide would-be beneficiaries, prioritising their family members and in some cases using the government food for personal gains. This irresponsible behaviour must stop immediately,” said Mutharika.

He advised people involved in the distribution programme to ensure that food aid is made available to all deserving individuals regardless of party affiliation, religion or the beneficiary’s relationship to the leaders in charge of distribution.

“My message to those abusing the programmme is that government is watching you; you will be caught and you shall face the long arm of the law,” he said.

Mutharika then assured people in the country that food aid is available from the government hence “no one will die of hunger.”

The Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee’s (MVAC) annual report released last year projected that 1, 062,674 people will be at risk of food insecurity, in 27 districts of the country (except Likoma) during the 2019/20 lean season.

Following the projection, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) started implementing a once-off relief food distribution exercise in all 28 districts of Malawi.