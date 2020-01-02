Dedza man arrested for injuring police officer

Police in Dedza have arrested a man who hit a police officer on the head with a stone.

According to Dedza Police spokesperson Cassim Manda, the suspect Moses Lewo injured the police officer on December 3, 2019.

On the material day, the officer, Sub Inspector Lufeyo Khesi was among a team of investigators on the alleged death threats of Bwanje Rice Scheme’s president.

The suspect, Moses Lewo and his family were angered with the decision of the Scheme’s president to take away a plot belonging to one member (suspect’s sister) in what the president referred to as non-compliance of the scheme’s by-laws.

The decision of the investigators to take both sides to Mtakataka Police Post to record their statements angered the suspect who took a stone and pelted on Sub Inspector Khesi’ forehead.

Khesi fainted on spot and was referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital from Dedza District Hospital.

After a thorough diagnosis, Khesi underwent a neurological surgery.

Following the incident, the suspect went on the run but was later arrested. Moses is expected to answer the charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm.

Lewo Moses, 33, hails from Chatewa Village, Traditional Authority Kachindamoto in Dedza.

During the incident, one of the officers, Inspector Pilirani Kamanga was also hacked by the suspect’s brother, Simon Khombe.

Last month, the First Grade Magistrate sentenced Khombe to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have condemned in strongest terms the barbaric acts of some members of the general public of attacking officers when they are executing official duties.

“These malpractices are not only affecting police as an organization, but also infringe other people’s rights to access security services,” said Manda.