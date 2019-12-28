ESCOM to implement load shedding tomorrow

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says there will be power outage in several areas across the country on Sunday.

According to the power supplier, this is because the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) will have an emergency outage of its Tedzani I, II, and III powers stations.

During the outage which will run from 7AM to 3PM, EGENCO will be inspecting and repairing Tedzani III Intake Fine screens.

“The available hydropower available to ESCOM will reduce to around 155MW which will be supplemented by diesel generators

“However, a shortfall of about 39MW is anticipated which will result in load shedding to maintain the system balance,” ESCOM said in a statement today.

The load shedding will affect Zomba, Blantyre Balaka, Mangochi and Liwonde in the Southern Region. There will also be blackouts in parts of Lilongwe and Nkhotakota in the Central Regions.

Power outages are common in the country but power supply has improved over the festive period.