Senior army officer injures fellow soldier

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier has injured a fellow soldier at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe following disagreements between the two.

The victim was reportedly hit with a bottle at the officer’s mess where the two were drinking.

The injured soldier was taken to hospital where he is being treated.

MDF spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya has confirmed the incident.

The incident comes over a month after a Malawi Defence Force Soldier killed two fellow army officers in Ntcheu.

The soldier Corporal Robert Banya went on the run but was later shot to death by a team that was deployed to hunt him.