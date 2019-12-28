Eagles to parade FISD trophy

FISD Challenge Cup holders Blue Eagles will parade the trophy on the streets of Lilongwe next week.

The Malawi Police sponsored side announced in a Facebook post that the parade will take place on January 4.

“Blue Eagles FC will parade the FISD Trophy on 4th January, 2020. That will be followed by a Team Party at the Senior Officers Mess, Area 30,” the club posted on its page.

Eagles won the cup last Saturday after beating Malawi Army side Kamuzu Barracks on post-match penalties at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe last week.

The victory saw them walking away with a trophy plus K20 million in prize money.

In the 2019 football season, Eagles also won the Bingu Ikhome Bonanza and finished third in the tnm Super League.