Eagles to parade FISD trophy

FISD Challenge Cup holders Blue Eagles will parade the trophy on the streets of Lilongwe next week.

The Malawi Police sponsored side announced in a Facebook post that the parade will take place on January 4.

Eagles coach Msakakuona holding the FISD trrophy

“Blue Eagles FC will parade the FISD Trophy on 4th January, 2020. That will be followed by a Team Party at the Senior Officers Mess, Area 30,” the club posted on its page.

Eagles won the cup last Saturday after beating Malawi Army side Kamuzu Barracks on post-match penalties at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe last week.

The victory saw them walking away with a trophy plus K20 million in prize money.

In the 2019 football season, Eagles also won the Bingu Ikhome Bonanza and finished third in the tnm Super League.

