Malawi asked to use AIDS funds for intended purpose

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) has asked Malawi to use AIDS funds for intended purposes.

UNAIDS Acting Country Director for Malawi, Nuha Ceesay, made the call on Wednesday when the Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism launched its website in Lilongwe.

Ceesay hailed Malawi Government and different stakeholders for their focus and commitment in fighting against HIV, Malaria and Tuberculosis which has led to the Global Fund increasing its funding to the country.

He then asked government, stakeholders and Malawians in general to maintain the hard work and commitment in making sure that the resources are used for the intended purpose of providing the required treatment to patients so that more funds can be provided.

Speaking after the launch, vice chairperson of Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) under Global Fund, Maziko Matemba, said the website is important to the country since it will provide information to people across the world.

He said the website will also help in improving governance in the fight against HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria since people will know what global fund is and learn more about the diseases on the website.

Earlier this week, the Global Fund announced that it has given Malawi K385 billion to Government of Malawi to help in the fight against HIV and AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

A statement from Global Fund to Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and Development dated December 16, 2019 said Malawi’s allocation of funds is available for 2020-2022 period and will be utilized between January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024.

The organisation expressed hope that Malawi’s progress in the fight against TB, Malaria and HIV will bear fruits before the internationally-agreed cutoff line of 2030.