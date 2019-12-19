Sparc donates to Zambian organisation

Zambia-based Living Open Foundation has hailed ICT Solutions provider in Africa Sparc Systems for giving the foundation MK750,000 which has helped the organization conduct administration software course.

The grouping’s founder, Santos Venter Chibenga, said the donation was timely as it helped them cover logistics for the course while in Blantyre.

“We needed to have our logistics in place and we were delighted that Sparc made a timely donation. The administration software course is important nowadays as the youths need to understand this. As an organization we strive to stimulate the youths to understand ICT. So we to take a leading role to avoid on relying on experts to train these youths,” Chibenga who was accompanied by QA Limited of England official Alina Swietochowska said.

During the presentation of the donation, Sparc Systems technical engineer, Grace Jonazi, said donation was made as it corresponds Sparc’s core business model.

“We had to support because of the significance of the training. The youths need to be empowered with ICT skills to make their own money or work in this sector,” she said.