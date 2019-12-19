FIFA/FAM U-16 regional leagues to start this weekend

The FIFA/FAM U-16 Regional Leagues will kick off this weekend with 17 matches lined up across the country.

FAM Youth Football Development Officer James Sangala said 35 District select teams from all the country’s districts are expected to take part in the Leagues.

“The Leagues are bouncing back two years after the end of the pilot phase in September 2017. FIFA was impressed with the pilot phase and committed to continue funding us.

“We have been working on the proposal and in September it was approved so we are good to go.

“The age verification process has already been done with the help of Massa and we are starting the 2019-2020 season on 21st December with 35 teams from all the districts and the season will come to an end in July 2020,” said Sangala.

According to Sangala, each Region will come up with a Select side to compete in the Inter Regional Tournament at the end of the season.

The Following are the Participating teams:

Central Region

Dedza, Lilongwe Rural West, Lilongwe Rural East, Lilongwe Urban, Kasungu, Dowa, Chigoli Academy, Ntchisi, Salima, Mchinji

Eastern Region

Balaka, Zomba Rural, Zomba Urban, Mangochi, Phalombe, Ntcheu, Machinga Churadzulu

Northern Region

Mzimba North, Mzimba South, Nkhatabay Central, Nkhatabay South, Mzuzu City, Karonga, Chitipa, Rumphi

Southern Region

Blantyre Urban, Blantyre Rural, Chikwawa, Thyolo, Mwanza, Mulanje, Neno, Nsanje.

Information courtesy of Football Association of Malawi