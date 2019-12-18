5 Reasons Why You Should Consider Playing Cherry Casino

Cherry, one of the best casino games in the market, offers incredible features and bonus offers for both new and experienced players. With this platform, you have unlimited opportunities to win real money. So, if you haven’t thought of playing cherry, you are missing a lot. Here are reasons you should consider playing Cherry Casino today.

Bonuses and Promotions

Cherry Casino provides a sign up bonus for newly registered players. And to convert this, players ought to wager 10 times the bonus amount as well as the deposited amount. After signing up, you’ll be awarded a monthly bonus deposit. This is substituted by a loyalty bonus at a greater amount for high rollers who’ve been making deposits at the online casino for over two months. For more information, visit https://www.japan-101.com/チェリーカジノ/.

Software Features and Appealing Graphics

Cherry Casino’s software is offered by Net Entertainment. However, there isn’t any download, flash version available for the whole casino. But there are over eighty exciting games as well as great sound and visual effects that can be enjoyed when playing at this online casino.

Even more, Cherry online casino provides with the choice of playing on any PC or Mac devices. It offers smooth play, increased speed, and flexible accessibility.

Loyalty Points as well as VIP Clubs

Cherry Casino offers an attractive loyalty bonus, which is available as a monthly match bonus.

Games and Respective Payouts Percentages

At Cherry Casino, there are over 80 juicy games. They include Video Poker, Blackjack, Videoslots, Roulette, and Slots. Plus, there are several other special games available here. So, why not try the exciting Deuces Wild, Super Sevens, Mega Joker, Arabian Nights, Caribbean Stud Poker, and Gold Rush?

There’s also the poker room that hosts amazing tourneys and grand prizes. Have a look at the tournament schedule as well as live leaderboard to check out the current stay of play.

It’s no doubt that Cherry Casino provides an extensive range of stakes from an edgy $1 to a bold $500 at the blackjack table. Plus, they’ve slots that vary from $0.10 going upwards, something which really makes them the perfect choice for most players regardless of their budget, confidence level, or ability. There’s always something sweet for everyone to enjoy.

Progressive Games and Jackpots

At Cherry Casino, you’ll readily access a variety of progressive slots that have huge jackpots attached. For instance, Beetle Frenzy has a whopping $360,000 grand jackpot, with other games having jackpots ranging from $2,000 to $12,000.

Customer Support Services

You can always contact Cherry Casino by mail or email. Their highly reliable customer team provides instant responses within thirty minutes and are often committed to delivering the best service. Of course, they might not possess live chat but they do have an able customer care team who’re keen to offer prompt support and are popularly known for their courtesy as well as customer focus.

The Bottom-Line

Looking to maker real money with online casinos? Well, play the Cherry Online casino games. With an array of games plus exciting offers, you can be sure of winning real money. The above are some of the reasons you should consider playing Cherry Casino today!