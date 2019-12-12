Chilima pulls out of peace talks

Former Vice President Saulos Chilima and the UTM have pulled out of talks on the country’s post-election impasse.

The party said this today after Chilima met the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) which is mediating the peace talks.

UTM spokesperson Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party will not hold further talks with PAC before the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling in the presidential elections.

In the case, the party together with Malawi Congress Party is challenging President Peter Mutharika’s victory in the May 21 elections saying the results were affected by irregularities.

According to Malunga, UTM still wants Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr Jane Ansah and the entire Commission to resign over the irregularities that were recorded during the polls.

Speaking to the media, a member of the quasi-religious body’s mediation team Clifford Matonga said PAC will continue engaging UTM.

Today’s meeting came after PAC held talks with President Arthur Peter Mutharika on Monday and Chakwera on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the organisation will conduct prayers in Lilongwe at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in which they are going to pray for internal peace.